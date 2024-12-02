RPA-based fintech Blue Prism completes Thoughtonomy acquisition

In June 2019 Blue Prism announced the agreement to acquire Thoughtonomy saying the deal would advance its cloud strategy with a turnkey SaaS offering available across market verticals and into mid-tier enterprises worldwide. Completion of the deal with see Thoughtonomy operate as a business unit of Blue Prism led by its founder and CEO Terry Walby.

Both companies say they will work to enable an on- demand digital workforce, accessible to all, by combining the strengths of Blue Prism’s connected-RPA platform and Thoughtonomy’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) capabilities.

According to Blue Prism, the integration gives enterprises a way to access and leverage fully integrated AI technologies such as computer vision, Natural Language Processing (NLP) and machine learning to automate mission critical procedures from back office to front office.