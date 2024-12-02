Ripple to acquire Rail for USD 200 million

Ripple has agreed to purchase Rail, a payments platform that uses stablecoin technology for cross-border transactions, in a deal valued at USD 200 million.

The purchase is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals, and is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2025. Rail’s services include virtual accounts, named accounts, and automated back-office tools designed to streamline payment operations.

The company partners with more than a dozen banks, enabling clients to route transactions through multiple channels for added redundancy. Its technology will be incorporated into Ripple’s licenced global payments network, which is used by financial institutions for cross-border settlement and liquidity access.

Emphasis on stablecoin adoption in cross-border payments

Both companies noted that demand for stablecoin-based payment flows is increasing. Representatives from Ripple said the combination of the two platforms will support the expansion of payment services that use stablecoins, without requiring customers to hold cryptocurrency directly. Planned features include pay-in and pay-out options across key corridors, integration for third-party and treasury payments, and support for a range of digital assets such as RLUSD and XRP.

Rail officials indicated that over the past four years, the company has developed a system aimed at speeding up the settlement of international business payments using stablecoins. The platform is projected to process more than 10% of the estimated USD 36 billion in global B2B stablecoin payments in 2025.

According to Ripple, the company invested over USD 3 billion to date in acquisitions and strategic ventures, with mergers and acquisitions continuing to be a core part of its expansion strategy. Company officials expressed that the Rail acquisition reflects an intent to build out infrastructure that connects traditional payment systems with blockchain-based solutions.