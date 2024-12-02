Redbubble acquires TeePublic for USD 57.7 million

Much like Redbubble, TeePublic is a global online marketplace that enables artists to sell their designs on 45 products, produced and fulfilled by a third-party supplier network.

The acquirer plans to maintain and grow the business as part of a multi-brand strategy, with TeePublic co-founder and chief operating officer continuing to run the business, to enable a smooth transition towards Redbubble.

Redbubble saw revenue increase 31.3% on a constant currency basis to USD 59.6 million in the first quarter of FY19. Gross profit increased 33.6% on a constant currency basis to USD 18 million, with mobile sales increasing over 60% year over year.

The acquisition is expected to be completed in early November 2018.