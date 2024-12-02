Red Hat to be acquired by IBM

The two companies say that together will usher the hybrid multi-cloud adoption, drawing on their “shared leadership in key technologies”, such as Linux, containers, Kubernetes, multi-cloud management, and cloud management and automation.

IBM’s and Red Hat’s partnership has spanned 20 years, with IBM serving as an early supporter of Linux, collaborating with Red Hat to help develop and grow enterprise-grade Linux and more recently to bring enterprise Kubernetes and hybrid cloud solutions to customers.

IBM and Red Hat claim that between them, they have contributed more to the open source community than any other organisation.

IBM states it will remain committed to Red Hat’s open governance, open source contributions, participation in the open source community and development model, and fostering its widespread developer ecosystem.

In addition, IBM and Red Hat will remain committed to the continued freedom of open source, via such efforts as Patent Promise, GPL Cooperation Commitment, the Open Invention Network and the LOT Network.

IBM and Red Hat also say they will continue to build and enhance Red Hat’s existing partnerships with other cloud providers, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, Alibaba etc, in addition to IBM Cloud.