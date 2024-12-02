Raiffeisen banks go live on the Avaloq platform

As such, this IT project was successfully completed at the beginning of January 2019. As a result, 253 banks, which comprise 246 Raiffeisen banks, six branches, and the central bank, will now be operated on one platform. The platform is available to all 11,000 employees at 900 separate Raiffeisen sites throughout Switzerland.

Both Avaloq and Raiffeisen have signed a long-term agreement, in which Raiffeisen Switzerland will acquire Avaloq’s 49% stake in the joint venture ARIZON Sourcing AG. However, the goal is for Raiffeisen Switzerland to further develop and operate the platform itself, in the future. ARIZON will be fully integrated into Raiffeisen Switzerland in H1 of 2019.