Radware acquires ShieldSquare for its bot mitigation capabilities

Post acquisition, Radware will offer ShildSquare’s bot mitigation and management product line under its new Radware Bot Manager product line. ShieldSquare will be fully integrated into Radware.

The startup is a cloud-based, real-time bot prevention solution that helps online businesses differentiate between human and non-human traffic (bots) on their websites and mobile applications. Its technology stack is geared toward preventing and eliminating malicious purposes like web scraping, spam, account takeover, application DDOS attacks and other forms of fraud.

ShieldSquare collects, analyses and detects bots in real time on the basis of their behavioural pattern on the website. Various parameters are collected about the bot’s execution state and environment, which results into a bot fingerprint UUID (Universally Unique Identifier). This UUID is used to identify the bot, instead of an IP. This is its unique proposition to effectively identify human vs. good bots vs. bad bots while ensuring zero false positives.

For bot detection, ShieldSquare uses technologies such as Dynamic Turing tests – a method for determining whether or not a computer is capable of thinking like a human, device fingerprinting, user behaviour analysis, IP tracking tests and more.