PPRO Group acquires payments provider allpago

This expansion is a transformational step for PPRO to meet its ambition of globalising the company and to build upon its recent expansion into Asia-Pacific and North America. As part of this deal, PPRO and allpago will rebrand over the coming weeks and months.

The deal will see PPRO become a major player in all markets globally and is adding a variety of additional local payment methods (LPMs) to their payments offerings. By utilising allpago’s knowledge and technical integrations into LPMs, PPRO can streamline processes for their customers: payment service providers and their merchants.

allpago is a provider of payment and gateway services in LATAM, covering 90% of the market.

This acquisition is part of a wider strategy that PPRO has adopted to become a truly global platform with direct integrations into all major local payment methods worldwide.