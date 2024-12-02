Pineapple Payments acquires merchant services company

CardChamp is partnering exclusively with Pineapple Payments on a go-forward basis. The acquisition provides CardChamp with access to Pineapple Payments’ proprietary payments technology and suite of omnichannel payment tools. Terms were not disclosed.

Pineapple Payments is an omnichannel payment technology company that provides payment processing, proprietary technology, and omnichannel payment acceptance solutions for merchants. CardChamp is a credit card processing and merchant services provider offering customised payment processing solutions.

Earlier in 2019, Payment Data Systems has announced a strategic partnership agreement with Pineapple Payments, offering merchants their combined payments technology.