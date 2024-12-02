Paysend acquires Rapid SD Pty for crypto stability

Rapid SD Pty has focused on addressing the volatility of cryptocurrencies and shortage of liquidity on Stellar DEX, by creating a new global stablecoin, underpinned by some stable assets or basket of assets to create a greater level of stability. The acquisition aims to extend Paysend’s unique card to card payment and multi currency global account propositions, in order to include DLT technologies and the potential to store a stablecoin alongside traditional currencies on the Paysend accounts.

Moreover, Rapid SD Pty is a member of Stellar community since August 2014, which intends to make it easy for people to trade other cryptocurrencies on Stellar Decentralized Exchange. The company consulted multiple ICOs, and have built numerous software projects using expertise in distributed ledger technologies (DLT) and Stellar Payment Protocol.