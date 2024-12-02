Payroc acquires BlueSnap

Payroc WorldAccess, a North American merchant acquirer and payment technology provider, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire BlueSnap.

The payment orchestration and AR automation platform’s acquisition is expected to close in Q3 2025, subject to regulatory approval and customary items. The move aims to unite Payroc's direct-connect acquiring infrastructure across the US, Canada, and Puerto Rico, improving its capabilities by leveraging BlueSnap’s global and enterprise solutions.

Supporting businesses to scale globally

BlueSnap is a global payment orchestration platform that helps businesses accept payments worldwide and optimise their revenue operations. The acquisition is projected to create an acquiring hub that offers end-to-end global card acquiring and ebanking processing to merchants, ISVs, and embedded technology partners. This will allow them to accept card-not-present electronic checks and alternative payments in 47 countries and over 100 currencies, using more than 36 local methods through a single API. Leveraging BlueSnap’s intelligent routing and fraud prevention tools will improve authorisation rates and minimise cross-border costs.

Users will also be able to improve receivables with embedded invoicing, subscription billing, and automated reconciliation, with real-time dashboards and out-of-the-box workflows that simplify billing and collections. In an enterprise-grade partner ecosystem, merchants can scale and integrate with ISVs, ERP platforms, and embedded fintechs.

Additional services include local acquiring, combined card and electronic check, dynamic and FX currency conversion, routing and interchange optimisation, consolidated and detailed reporting, and managed clearing, ensuring cost-effective processing and regulatory compliance.

Payroc mentioned that integrating BlueSnap’s orchestration platform with its direct-connect network improves its ability to serve merchants and ISVs. The acquisition expands Payroc’s global footprint and capabilities, delivering more efficient and intelligent solutions for its clients and partners globally. Additionally, joining Payroc gives BlueSnap’s customers access to acquiring connections and a broader partner ecosystem, enabling businesses to grow both domestically and globally, automate receivables, and contribute to the industry’s development.