P2P procurement provider OpusCapita is being sold to US equity firm

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the agreement was signed March 8 and awaits some regulatory approval, the statement said. OpusCapita provides digital solutions and transaction processing for source-to-pay cash management, and product information management. It was founded in 1984, and it has eight offices in Europe and the United States, and has 350 employees and 3,000 customers globally, according to the announcement.

In 2018, OpusCapita accounted for about 4% of Posti Groups net sales, the statement said. Posti Group, also of Finland, said it is selling OpusCapita to focus on its core business: postal, parcel, e-commerce and logistics, the announcement said. The transaction won’t require any actions from OpusCapitas customers, the statement said.

Providence, which has over USD 40 billion in aggregate capital commitments, has been investing in Europe for two decades, but the OpusCapita deal is its first growth stage software investment in Europe, the statement said.