Nordic Capital acquires Signicat

Nordic Capital, in close partnership with the company’s management and existing shareholder Viking Venture, aims to accelerate Signicat’s international expansion the company’s market position and product offering.

Signicat’s capabilities enable companies and institutions, both in regulated and non-regulated industries, to offer online authentication, identification verification and electronic signature solutions.

Signicat has clients in the financial services sector, where the company works with providers such as DNB, Klarna, Rabobank, Santander, Société Générale and Western Union. The company’s solutions are also adopted across new verticals, being used for instance by blue-chip companies such as BMW, Konica Minolta and Schibsted Media Group. Among Signicat’s largest customers are also several of Nordic Capital’s current and former portfolio companies including Nordax, Nordnet, Intrum and Resurs Bank.

Signicat was acquired from Secure Identity and other shareholders. Viking Venture III AS, Signicat’s other major shareholder, will re-invest all proceeds and continue as a minority owner, together with employee shareholders and with Nordic Capital as the majority owner.

The parties have agreed to not disclose any financial details.