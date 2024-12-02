Nixu acquires Sweden-based cybersecurity company Vesper Group

Vesper Group focuses in hunting and detecting breaches and threats in their clients’ networks as a continuous managed service. Through this collaboration, Nixu’s strategic vision is to become the number one choice as a trusted cybersecurity partner of digitalisation for companies headquartered in Northern Europe. Moreover, Nixu’s goal is to build a strong local market presence in Finland, Sweden, and the Netherlands. It also explores opportunities to expand into new markets in Northern Europe.

Since entering the Swedish market in 2016, Nexu has acquired three companies in the country. The signed acquisition is expected to have a closing by 1 April 1 2019, and it will be acquired for a cash payment of about EUR 1.6 mln.