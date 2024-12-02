Neustar to acquire fraud prevention company TrustID

TrustID is an authentication and fraud solutions provider, which works with financial institutions and other companies including Fico and Oracle in order to authenticate callers, protect account access and prevent fraud or comply with regulations.

Even though terms were not disclosed, it is expected that TrustIDs approximately 20 employees to join Neustar once the acquisition closes, in January 2019. Through this acquisition, Neustar’s combined authentication capabilities will enable enterprises to know who is on the other end of the phone accurately. The company also mentioned that the aim is to grow its portfolio and customer base, and to return to a USD 1 billion company, after shedding a USD 500 million annual telecommunications contract.