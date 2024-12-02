NCR acquires JetPay for USD 184 mln

The transaction will be a cash tender offer of USD 5.05 per JetPay share. The purchase price is approximately USD 184 million and will be financed with a combination of cash on hand and existing capacity under NCR’s revolving credit facility. The offer has been approved by each company’s board of directors.

The acquisition will enable NCR to integrate a cloud-based payments platform into its enterprise POS solutions for retail and hospitality industries. Moreover, the transaction is anticipated to close by the end of 2018, subject to regulatory approval and other customary closing conditions.

Earlier in 2018, NCR has announced that it will integrate the Yoti digital identity platform with its checkout solution to address the shopping experience for customers buying age-restricted items.