Moka acquires GetFocus, raises USD 24 mln to set base in India

Moreover, Moka has raised USD 24 million in a Series B funding round led by Sequoia Capital India to set up an Indian Technology Centre and take its POS system to large enterprise clients.

New investors that joined the round include Sequoia India and Softbank Ventures Korea, EV Growth, and EDBI, the investment arm of Singapore’s Economic Development Board. Existing investors Convergence, Fenox, and Mandiri Capital also participated in the round.

Moka provides a POS application and an integrated digital payment solution at the storefront. It also offers a loyalty feature that businesses can use to reward their customers with points. Thus, the companies are looking at combining their synergies to strengthen their technology capabilities.