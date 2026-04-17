Konfir has been acquired by Experian and will join its verifications business, expanding data coverage for UK employment and tenancy checks.

The move builds on an existing data partnership between the two firms and is expected to broaden the scope of verification data available to Konfir's clients across background screening, tenancy verification, and financial services.

The acquisition formalises a commercial relationship that dates to 2023, when Experian's Work Report payroll data was integrated into Konfir's verification journeys. According to the company, Experian's payroll data currently features in more than 30% of Konfir's verifications. That data is described as the only UK source accessible within a verification journey without requiring additional authentication from the applicant, which reduces friction during the process.

Scope of integration

Following the acquisition, Konfir will continue to offer its existing products and services under the same terms for current clients. Over time, the company intends to incorporate additional Experian data sets directly into the Konfir platform, including credit data, expanded banking insights, and richer payroll attributes. These are expected to complement the existing Open Banking, HMRC, and document processing capabilities already embedded in the platform.

The stated objective is to increase verification rates, widen data coverage across a broader applicant base, and deepen the analytical outputs available for screening and risk assessment purposes.

Industry context

The UK verification market has seen sustained interest from larger data providers seeking to consolidate capabilities across employment, identity, and financial checks. Moreover, verification workflows that draw on multiple consented data sources, rather than relying on a single document or database, have become more common as regulators and employers place greater emphasis on the reliability and auditability of screening outcomes. Experian's acquisition of Konfir positions the credit bureau to offer a more integrated verification stack to clients operating in sectors where layered data checks are increasingly standard.