ISSI adds process automation by acquiring ISC Financial Systems

This acquisition represents an investment that ISSI is making to provide the following to our clients. ISC is a provider of BPA solutions for banks and credit unions throughout Florida and the Southeast. Founding owner and ISC President David Reckseit has joined the ISSI executive team as part of the acquisition.

ISSI was founded in 1995 to deliver enterprise content management (ECM) solutions. The ISSI client base consists of organisations throughout the Southeast, including state and local government agencies, Fortune 500 manufacturers, universities, school districts, and healthcare providers. ISSIs business process outsourcing services (BPO) result in the conversion of over 5 million documents annually, from paper and film to digital formats. ISSI ECM technology solutions enable organisations to reduce their administrative costs, streamline information management, with technology from Hyland OnBase, ABBYY, Kodak Alaris, and Epson.