Investor group led by Francisco Partners completes acquisition of Verifone

The investor group led by Francisco Partners has closed its previously announced take-private acquisition of Verifone, a US-based provider of payment and commerce solutions.

Under the terms of the transaction, Verifone stockholders have received USD 23.04 per share in cash. The company’s common stock has ceased to trade on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), as a result of the acquisition being completed.

Earlier in 2018, Verifone has announced that Australia Post is deploying Verifone M400 with Verifone Connect to allow customers to pay with wearable and mobile devices.