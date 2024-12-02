INTEGRIM acquires AP automation provider Logikia

Powered by artificial intelligence (AI), Logikia solutions operate based on industry best practices. Logikia is a cloud-based environment designed to integrate seamlessly into many popular enterprises resource planning (ERP) systems.

Logikias automated document processing capabilities and digital solution practices align to INTEGRIMs development criteria. Through this acquisition, INTEGRIM will be poised to grow their extensive lineup of products and services, while providing businesses with the digital document processing and financial system integration solutions in the market. The addition of specific Logikia solution components will enable INTEGRIM to tailor offerings to the needs of departments across all manner of organizations.

According to INTEGRIM officials, the move allows the company to build on their expertise and commercial presence in digital workflow approval solutions, as well as the certified integration of multiple ERP and financial systems such as SAP, Oracle, JDE, Microsoft Dynamics, Salesforce, Syspro, and others.