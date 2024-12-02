HID Global to acquire De La Rues identity solution

The acquisition will broaden HID’s market position in the government-to-citizen identification market and extend its capabilities. De La Rue’s identity solutions business will become a part of HID’s Citizen Identity Solutions business area. It delivers identity documents and software solutions for more than 25 countries, including market presence in Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East.

The transaction is expected to close by Q3 2019, and is subject to regulatory approval and the usual closing conditions. However, financial terms are not being publicly disclosed.

HID Global develops access control and secure identity solutions such as smart cards, readers, printers, RFID tags, and software. To find out more about in terms of their services and offering, please visit our dedicated web fraud & e-identity company database.