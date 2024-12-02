HID Global acquires PKI-as-a-service provider HydrantID

HydrantID provides PKI-as-a-service solutions that address the security needs of networks and IoT system for enterprise, government, financial and other information security-conscious customers. The majority of these IoT systems are expected to be online by the year 2020 and use IP-based protocols requiring PKI-based authentication to secure the identities of machines on a network and IoT data.

HydrantID is able to automate certificate lifecycle events and distribution using industry-standard protocols and “out-of-the-box” integration with common enterprise network software and platforms. The combination of HydrantID and HID IdenTrust certificate authority services will strengthen HID’s Identity and Access Management solution portfolio to solve customer’s digital security challenges. The joint solution portfolio will allow customers to deploy scalable certificate-based authentication and encryption for protection of enterprise data and IoT devices.

HydrantID will join HID IdenTrust, under HID’s Identity and Access Management business.

HID Global develops access control and secure identity solutions such as smart cards, readers, printers, RFID tags, and software. To find out more about in terms of their services and offering, please visit our dedicated web fraud & e-identity company database.