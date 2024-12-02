HID Global acquires Crossmatch

Crossmatch’s portfolio of products includes biometric identity management hardware and software that complement HID’s broad portfolio of trusted identity products and services.

With the acquisition, HID Global gains biometric identity management solutions for civil government, defense and commercial applications, as well as a secure multifactor authentication software solution.

The Crossmatch commercial biometrics business extends HID’s portfolio to include a broad array of single finger readers, modules, sensors and software developer kits (SDKs) for multiple vertical markets including – retail, financial, healthcare and OEM markets. This is a global business supporting a large volume of integrated partners. Crossmatch is also a leading provider of single fingerprint sensors to point-of-sale (POS) terminal manufacturers and is integrated with the major POS software applications.

HID also gains a unique secure authentication solution, DigitalPersona that goes beyond the traditional multifactor approach to cybersecurity. DigitalPersona adds an array of risk-based factors, including behavioral biometrics, for secure, frictionless access to Windows and cloud, web, mobile and traditional applications.