Heading towards the cloud: Juniper Networks signs deal with IBMs

The seven-year agreement will see IBM use its autonomously managing IT platform IBM Services Platform with Watson to help manage Juniper’s infrastructure, from help desks and support systems to data centres.

By utilising IBM Services, Juniper will also aim to create an agile IT environment. Again with automation – IBM describes its Services Platform with Watson as a product which ‘partners humans with cognitive technology’ – the goal is for efficiency, cost saving and helping Juniper create a cloud-native landscape, according to Cloud Computing. IBM calls this the ‘factory development’ concept.

It has been a busy start for IBM on the alliance front in 2019. The company announced a strategic commercial agreement with operator Vodafone. The venture focused broadly on digital transformation initiatives and the next wave of cloud services in the shape of artificial intelligence (AI), 5G, edge computing and software defined networking (SDN). On a more practical level, it would ensure Vodafone Business customers would have immediate access to IBM’s entire cloud portfolio.