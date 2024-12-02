Global Payments completes TSYS acquisition for USD 21.5 bln

The combined company will operate as a payments technology company serving around 3.5 million merchants. Its customers will also include 1,300 financial institutions across 100 countries.

The deal provides Global Payments with additional exposure in more than 50 vertical markets. The company will also benefit from TSYS’ payment facilitation technologies.

Global Payments signed the agreement to acquire payments solutions provider TSYS in May 2019, and the deal offered TSYS shareholders 0.8101 Global Payments shares for each share of TSYS common stock. Global Payments shareholders now own a 52% stake of the combined company, while TSYS shareholders hold the remaining interest.