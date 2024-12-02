Gemalto acquires Green Bit for fingerprint scanners and AFIS offerings

The acquisition is disclosed in Gemalto’s annual report for 2018, and suggests an increasing use of biometric scanners by governments for identity management purposes. The company argues that the deal will offer its customers high-quality scanners that compliment its portfolio of document readers.

Green Bit will facilitate Gemalto’s research and development capabilities, as well as help them develop new technologies. Moreover, it seems that most or all of the approximately 50 Green Bit employees split between Italy and China will be retained, as the company is integrated with Gemalto’s Government Business Unit. Gemalto has set aside GBP 27.6 million for the transaction, though the final price has not yet been determined.

