GBG acquires IDology for USD 300 mln

IDology is a provider of identity verification services that helps remove friction both in onboarding customers and in the detection of fraud. The company’s identity verification and fraud prevention services, led by its ExpectID product range, are a strategic complement to GBGs identity verification solutions.

GBG, an Identity Data Intelligence specialist, can validate and verify the identity and location of 4.4 billion people globally and accesses a breadth of data from over 200 global partners to establish trust between businesses and their customers. Its existing US identity business has grown organically with customers across technology, payments and retail verticals.