FLEETCOR to acquire AP automation software provider Nvoicepay

The addition of Nvoicepay to the FLEETCOR Corporate Payments portfolio enables the company to manage full disbursement of accounts payables for businesses, and the platform’s business-to-business payment platform allows FLEETICOR customers to pay 100% of their supplier invoices electronically FLEETCOR representatives have stated.

Nvoicepay delivers automated accounts payable solutions to over 400 business clients, providing a UI that allows customers to electronically pay all of their suppliers. The full disbursement capabilities of Nvoicepay along with FLEETCOR’s existing card processing solutions, enables businesses to pay their entire accounts payable expenses, including both domestic and international payables.

Nvoicepay optimizes electronic invoice payments for enterprises with cloud-based software and comprehensive services. Nvoicepay offers an intelligence-driven payment automation solution purpose-built for the most complex organizations.