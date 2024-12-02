Fitek and UnifiedPost join forces to create new fintech player

Both companies have a similar services portfolio and are engaged in financial process automation. The transaction sees the exit of Fitek’s strategic investor, the private equity fund BaltCap, whose shares have been acquired by UnifiedPost Group. Fitek minority shareholders will continue as shareholders and executive management.

The new group will operate under the “UnifiedPost Group” name, but both UnifiedPost Group and Fitek Group will continue to operate in their respective markets under the brand names their customers are familiar with, “Fitek” in the Baltics, Balkan, CEE and Nordics, and “UnifiedPost” in Benelux countries.