Fiserv completes acquisition of First Data

With the transaction complete, clients will have access to a more comprehensive set of solutions and innovations, a wide range of end-to-end capabilities, and integrated delivery, which enable differentiated value for their customers.

The announcement was made for the first time in January 2019, when fintech company Fiserv said it will acquire First Data in an all-stock transaction of USD 22 billion. With the combined power, Fiserv aims to offer a range of payments and financial services.

For more information about First Data, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.