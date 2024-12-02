FIS, Worldpay sign USD 43 bln merger

According to Bloomberg, FIS will also assume Worldpay’s debt, bringing the enterprise value of the deal to about USD 43 billion. FIS’s current shareholders will own around 53% of the combined company, while Worldpay’s investors will hold 47%.

The combined company will serve the “high-growth ecommerce industry” and will have a combined revenue of about USD 12 billion. Revenue in the payments industry is projected to surge to USD 2.4 trillion by 2027, according to a report from Boston Consulting Group and Swift. The rise is driven by a change in consumer habits when it comes to paying for goods and services.

