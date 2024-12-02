First Data to acquire Software Express

Founded in 1986, Software Express provides technology solutions to merchants of different sizes, including multi-acquirer EFT (electronic funds transfer), multi-acquirer EFT POS, reconciliation, a payments gateway, and automated recurring payments.

The company is currently providing its solutions to more than 100,000 merchants. It will continue to independently support its clients under its brand. In 2018, it processed over 11 billion transactions.

In January 2019, UK-based fintech Fiserv announced it will acquire First Data in an all-stock transaction of USD 22 billion, which is expected to close during the second half of 2019. For more information about First Data, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.