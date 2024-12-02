Fintech Select signs LOI to acquire online payment and e-wallet platform

The acquisition will integrate with the company’s existing core platforms of prepaid and cryptocurrency POS. The platform includes the source code, documentation, intellectual property, hardware, and all other assets related to it, which will help Fintech Select serve traditional and emerging markets, while providing a range of tools.

According to the press release, some of the tools are: online payment processing, online global money transfers, fraud screening, subscription billing, mass payments, transaction dispute resolutions, cryptocurrency exchange services, and global payouts.