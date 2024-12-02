Fintech payments platform heidelpay acquires Universum Group

heidelpay reports that this is their 5th acquisition since 2017. Details of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Based in Germany, the heidelpay Group is a fintech service provider in the international payment processing space. heidelpay uses in-house developed solutions to provide payments via invoice, installment payments, direct debit, direct payment, and prepayment – and for providers of credit cards or wallet solutions. heidelpay is authorised by the German Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin).

Universum is a payment service and debt collection provider that specialises in PayLater solutions in the DACH region for ecommerce merchants. Their platform covers the entire receivables lifecycle, credit-checking to recovery once debt collection is required, both in Germany and globally.