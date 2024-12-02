Finsus acquires Anticipa

Finsus, a Mexican fintech offering banking solutions to individuals and SMEs, has acquired the technology of Anticipa.

The initiative will enable Finsus to roll out a new solution, providing fast, transparent, and secure access to liquidity solutions, which will help address the biggest issue faced by SMEs in Mexico. The company will provide small businesses with financing of approximately USD 8073, secured against their card sales flow and delivered through a fully digital experience tailored to each business's needs.

Supporting Mexican businesses

Anticipa is a merchant cash advance platform, specialising in accelerating flows of card sales to businesses, improving operating liquidity for SMEs. Its solution complements Finsus’ mission to offer small businesses digital-first financial solutions that drive growth. The fintech is set to become a digital neobank in the region, with its mobile-first approach aiming to capitalise on the ever-growing Mexican market, which is second only to Brazil in the LATAM region, as total card payments in the country exceeded UAD 130 billion in 2023.

The retail sector in the country is undergoing a digital transformation. However, financial services cannot keep pace due to a low percentage of businesses qualifying for advance products in the traditional financial ecosystem. As more businesses adopt card terminals and increase electronic payments, the acquisition aims to strengthen Finsus’ position in the Mexican financial system, operating under the regulation of the National Banking and Securities Commission (CNBV) and aligned with the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit’s commitment to financial stability and inclusive economic growth.

Finsus has a mission to offer solutions to Mexico’s unbanked communities, focusing on productive loans to SMEs to support the economy and improve inclusion. Integrating Anticipa’s services into its platforms will drive growth and enable Finsus to expand, offering a wider range of solutions. The deal follows Finsus’ acquisition of Pulpi in 2024, a company that provides payroll advances and credit to employees.