Finleap acquires German challenger bank Penta

The first step will be for Penta to collaborate with Beesy, another Finleap portfolio company that provides digital business banking for freelancers in Italy.

Penta is designed for companies and self-employed workers in the digital industry, offering customers the ability to open a business banking account online in just a few minutes. The company has over 5,500 customers.

Penta co-founders Jessica Holzbach and Luka Ivicevic form the management team, along with chief product officer Lukas Zörner, while founding CEO Lav Odorovic steps back to a shareholder role.