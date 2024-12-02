Factris acquires Lithuanian lendtech Debifo

According to the company, Debifo has a 35% market share in the alternative lending space – and growing.

The acquisition of Debifo represents a step in executing the Factris pan-European strategy. Speedinvest and Optima Investments support Factris with additional funding for acquisitions of European working capital providers.

In December 2018, Factris concluded a EUR 100 million credit facility agreement through a Swiss investment advisor Ruvercap. The credit facility will be used to provide working capital to small and medium-sized businesses throughout Europe.