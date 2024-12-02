EY enters the crypto-asset ecosystem via Elevated Consciousness

Elevated Consciousness is a Californian startup that develops solutions for the crypto-asset ecosystem. Some of the tools the startup has offered to EY include the Andy Crypto-Asset Accounting and Tax (CAAT) tool, which connects with multiple cryptocurrency exchanges and wallets, allowing for transparency on cryptocurrency transactions and inventory.

EY plans to integrate the CAAT tool into its Blockchain Analyzer portfolio to develop a broad set of technology and process services in tax and assurance.