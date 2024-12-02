Exostar acquires Pirean to expand Identity Access Management reach

Pirean’s Access: One IDaaS platform provides mobile IAM functionality to consumers and workforces in the financial services, insurance, government, energy, retail and telecom industries.

Richard Addi, Exostar’s President and CEO, said that IAM, and consumer IAM in particular, is a vital component of our product portfolio that accelerates secure interactions for the communities they serve today, and those they plan to serve in the future.

By becoming an Exostar-owned company, Pirean is able to accelerate development across consumer, workforce, and mobile identity use cases.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.