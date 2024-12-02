EVO Payments announces the acquisition of Way2Pay

The Way2Pay gateway provides integrated payment solutions for schools and clubs in Ireland and the UK, and it has been integrated into EVO’s global infrastructure through the Snap platform.

EVO intends to expand the new gateway into additional verticals and across all markets in which the company operates. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

EVO Payments is a payment technology and services provider, offering payment solutions to merchants ranging from SMEs to multinational companies and organisations across North America and Europe. Earlier in 2019, the company has announced a partnership with Ingenico Group to introduce its semi-integrated solution on the TETRA platform.