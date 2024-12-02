EverC has planned to merge with G2 Risk Solutions (G2RS), strengthening their shared commitment to defending global ecommerce from online threats.

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2025, subject to customary closing conditions. Once combined, the two companies will serve global payments providers together, including banks, merchant acquirers, international marketplaces, and online platforms.

Merging for optimised fraud prevention

Historically, EverC and G2RS operated in parallel, mobilising advanced technology and domain expertise to protect the global digital payments industry’s stakeholders. Once they become one entity, they will contribute to the industry’s development by leveraging EverC’s AI features to create a product roadmap in the payments risk ecosystem.

The initiative follows G2RS’s acquisition of WebShield’s owner, ZignSec AB, to strengthen its presence and merchant risk features in Europe. Additionally, EverC launched two AI-driven products for real-time risk intelligence in the payments industry, including an instant merchant onboarding solution and a risk assessment service that automatically scans marketplaces for illicit product listings and regulatory policy violations.

The two companies’ mutual impact has grown in recent years amid the rapid growth of digital commerce and the increasing need to stop fraud, illicit online sales and dangerous transactions. They agreed not to disclose any financial terms of the deal, which is supported by advisors such as DLA Piper LLP, Deutsche Bank, and Meitar. The G2RS and EverC teams will continue to operate globally with offices in the U.S., Europe, India and Israel.

EverC and G2RS share the same purpose to stop the increasingly sophisticated global threats from bad actors who seek to exploit the payments ecosystem. With them working together, the impact of their services can be greater, pushing for technological development in cybersecurity and setting new standards for merchant portfolio performance.