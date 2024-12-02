Equistone completes acquisition of cross-border payments provider Small World

Small World offers a streamlined payment experience, low charges, and convenient exchange rates for its customers. Via its global physical network of 84 stores, over 7,000 third-party agents and its digital channels, through both app and web in 21 countries, Small World provides services to customers in over 188 countries worldwide.

Founded in 1979, Equistone is an independent investment firm, which operates across France, Germany, Switzerland, and the UK, investing as a strategic partner alongside management teams.

Since 2005, Small World has assembled an international payments infrastructure, providing customers with access to cash collection through direct-to-account payments and mobile wallets, amongst other options.