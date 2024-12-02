Electronic Merchant Systems (EMS) has finalised the purchase of Paysley, which is an omnichannel payments provider.

Under the terms of the transaction, Paysley will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary but continue trading under its own brand, offering services directly to businesses and through partners, including agents, ISOs, and ISVs.

According to EMS representatives, the company has worked with Paysley for some time and views the integration as a step towards developing further payments capabilities. Paysley officials said the arrangement formalises an existing relationship, noting that both firms aim to expand services while adapting to changes in the payments market.

EMS provides payment processing, gateways, risk management tools, and virtual terminals to more than 30,000 clients across the United States. Its operations also include subsidiaries Peel Payments, MaxxPay, Total Touch, Paysley, and PaymentCloud.

Paysley, founded as a mobile-first platform, enables payments via QR codes, secure mobile links, and text-based invoicing. The firm’s approach is intended to support both in-person and online transactions.

Launching Tap to Pay on iPhone

The acquisition comes shortly after Paysley introduced its Tap to Pay on iPhone feature, adding to its cloud-based payments offering. The platform supports transactions via desktop and mobile, along with functions such as invoicing, inventory management, and campaign tools.

The roll-out made EMS the first to deploy this feature, which forms part of Paysley’s mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) ecosystem.

Using the Paysley app, businesses gained the ability to process in-person payments, including credit, debit and Apple Pay, using only an iPhone, eliminating the need for separate hardware. An Android equivalent through the Paysley app is also expected to launch in the near future. A representative from Paysley stated they are pleased the feature aligns with the growing demand for mobile and on-the-go payment options, anticipating that it will streamline the checkout process and benefit both Paysley and EMS.