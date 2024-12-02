Emaar Malls announces full acquisition of Namshi

Emaar Malls had previously owned a 51% stake in Namshi after getting into a strategic partnership with Global Financial Group in 2017.

Founded in 2011, Namshi has a 1.2 million active customer base, with an increase of 16% in 2018 in recorded sales across the UAE and Saudi Arabia, compared to 2017. The retailer aims to provide a streamlined experience for its customers, through digital innovation, discounts, and a selection of more than 700 brands available.