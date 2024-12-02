Electronic Payments, the processor behind the Cygma authorisation and clearing platform, has acquired Handpoint, a provider of integrated and mobile payment solutions.

This acquisition extends EPI's reach into Europe, Canada, and Africa, enhancing its global presence. Handpoint provides an embedded payments platform and technology for vertical SaaS companies and Payment Service Providers (PSPs) to integrate payment acceptance into their software. Their services enable businesses to accept in-person and online payments through terminals and online checkouts, offer business intelligence, and benefit from seamless onboarding and support, all while keeping the payment experience white-labelled and branded to their clients' specifications.

The integration of Handpoint's technology allows EPI to offer a unified payment platform supporting multiple currencies and acquirers. This development aligns with EPI's strategy to provide a seamless payment experience for merchants operating internationally.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. It’s worth noting that all Handpoint employees will remain with the combined organisation, ensuring continuity for existing customers.

2025 is an important year for Electronic Payments

In addition to the acquisition, Electronic Payments marked its 25th anniversary in 2025. Founded in 2000, the company has grown from a small startup to one of the top acquirers in the United States.

Throughout the year, EPI has made efforts to innovate within the payments industry. The company has maintained a focus on providing comprehensive payment solutions, including its proprietary Cygma platform, which supports various card schemes and processes credit and debit transactions. EPI's commitment to in-house development and agent-driven business models has been central to its growth.