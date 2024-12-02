Elavon expends to UK, Ireland via Sage Pay acquisition

Elavon’s strategy is to help its business customers grow, since the global economy becomes more digital, and since businesses’ goal is to facilitate their operations with software that includes payments capabilities. The acquisition is meant to achieve this aim.

Elavon is a merchant acquirer in Europe, with an integrated international processing platform that allows them to do business in many countries and currencies. Through this acquisition, the company extends its market share in the UK and Ireland, particularly for small and medium-sized enterprises where Sage Pay is a trusted payments gateway with a loyal customer base.