dnata acquires majority stake in bd4travel

bd4travel uses artificial intelligence (AI) to determine intent and interests as users search and shop online on travel websites. The system’s machine learning algorithms generate anonymous user profiles and instant recommendations for products, content, and services in order to personalise the digital experience for each customer.

The travelling company has clients in 17 markets running more than 40 websites, including Expedia, Travel Republic and HolidayCheck. It will remain independent within the dnata group and will continue to develop and implement its AI-fuelled travel shopping personalisation technology.

According to the travelling company, dnata’s investment will support the development of its technology for existing clients and streamline access to AI-driven personalisation across the travel sector.