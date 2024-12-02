Deloitte Canada has acquired Allevar, a firm specialised in financial services technology and data enablement, with an emphasis on risk and compliance sectors.

The team at Allevar has extensive experience in technology and data-driven solutions designed to manage risks related to Financial Crime, Fraud, Anti-Money Laundering (AML), Know Your Customer (KYC), and Payments. These capabilities are important for Canadian banks and the broader Financial Services industry as they strive to protect the public and consumers from malicious actors, meet regulatory requirements, and promote growth.

Allevar's expansion has been supported by key relationships with executives and a commitment to addressing the evolving needs of the banking, finance, and insurance sectors in Canada.

Deloitte's strategic acquisition and its impact

Deloitte's acquisition of Allevar underscores its commitment to providing advanced solutions and insights, further solidifying its position in the financial services technology and compliance sector.

By integrating Allevar into Deloitte's Strategy, Risk & Transactions (SR&T) business, particularly within Regulatory and Risk, Deloitte will increase its ability to deliver comprehensive solutions for financial crime, AML, and compliance.

Representatives from Deloitte have stated that acquiring Allevar marks a strategic update of their competencies in regulatory compliance and technology solutions, especially for sectors like financial services that are well-positioned to leverage growth opportunities in the digital and AI era.