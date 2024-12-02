Corcentric acquires British e-billing provider Netsend

Netsend offers electronic billing, invoicing, and document distribution services to the FTSE 100 and blue-chip companies in over 50 different countries. Netsend offers an average onboarding process of 17 days to be fully operational. The companys customer base spans industries such as financial, technology, media, pharmaceutical, retail, energy, and manufacturing. Businesses rely on the Netsend portal to provide audit-trail, performance analytics and direct management of invoicing exceptions.

Corcentrics offers procurement, accounts payable, and accounts receivable solutions. Since 1996, more than 6,000 customers from the middle market have used Corcentric to reduce costs and improve working capital.