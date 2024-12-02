Colgate-Palmolive to buy French skincare business for USD 1.5 bln

Filorga, based in Paris, is an anti-ageing skin care brand focused primarily on facial care. Founded in France in 1978, it is sold in more than 60 countries with a foothold in continental Europe. The purchase is notable for Colgate, which despite its size had been reticent over mergers and acquisitions.

Colgate, along with rivals in the consumer goods sector, is grappling with shifts in consumer tastes, advertising markets and distribution channels. Filorga will join a roster of the US company’s brands including Softsoap, Speed Stick antiperspirant and Ajax cleaner, as well as the eponymous oral care products. According to the CEO, Filorga, which counts China among its largest markets, would give Colgate entry into the fast-growing and sizeable travel retail channel, particularly in Asia.